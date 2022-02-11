Charges in the death of a Chinese immigrant who was brutally attacked while collecting recyclables in East Harlem have been upgraded to hate crime second-degree murder, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Jarrod Powell, 50, initially faced charges of attempted murder and assault as a hate crime following the April attack on Yao Pan Ma. Prosecutors say the 61-year-old Ma was pushing a cart and collecting recyclables near 125th Street and Third Avenue when he was struck from behind, knocked to the ground, and repeatedly kicked in the head and face.

The former restaurant worker died of his injuries New Year's Eve, prompting the filing of new charges.

“Hopefully there's a speedy trial and they get a conviction out of this and incarcerate Powell for the rest of his life,” said Karlin Chan, a spokesman for the family of Ma.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in announcing Powell's indictment that the attack was unprovoked.

“The devastating death of Yao Pan Ma, a beloved father of two, occurred amidst a surge of anti-Asian attacks targeting our families, friends, neighbors, and New York values,” Bragg said. “As alleged, Jarrod Powell selectively attacked Mr. Ma for no other reason than his race.”

According to the group Stop AAPI Hate, the city experienced 1,336 incidents of anti-Asian hate through Sept. 30, the highest of any U.S. city.