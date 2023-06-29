A Queens man who claimed he stabbed a J train passenger in self-defense will not face charges. A Brooklyn grand jury declined to indict Jordan Williams for manslaughter and weapons charges for the fatal stabbing of DeVictor Ouedraogo, 36, aboard the subway on June 13, the district attorney’s office confirmed. Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez’s office said it conducted "an impartial and thorough investigation" and presented that evidence to the grand jury which dismissed the charges.

A grand jury declined to indict Jordan Williams for a fatal stabbing aboard a J train. Via GiveSendGo

Eyewitness accounts and videos from other passengers showed Ouedraogo acting erratically on the moving train, harassing straphangers, including Williams’ girlfriend. Police said Williams approached Ouedraogo and pushed him away. Ouedraogo fought back before Williams stabbed him, authorities said. The DA's office said state law allows for a person to use deadly physical force when they believe it's needed "to defend themselves or others from imminent use of deadly or unlawful force.". Williams was arrested in a subway station and Ouedraogo was rushed to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he died. The case drew comparisons to the killing of Jordan Neely in May by fellow subway rider Daniel Penny, who also claims self-defense. On Wednesday, Penny pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. Williams told NBC he was scared as the situation unfolded on the train. “I’m happy that I can get on with my life the way I’d like to,” he said. An online fundraiser for Williams’ legal fees reached more than $122,000. Williams told NBC that the money will now go toward his college fund.

DeVictor Ouedraogo Via Facebook