EXITING QUARANTINE

All fully-vaccinated DOE staff and K-12 students who have tested positive for COVID will be required to quarantine at home for five days. If on the fifth day the student tests negative, that child may return to school but must wear a mask “at all times on school property” until Day 10 after their initial diagnosis. The quarantine policy applies to all students regardless of vaccination status.

K-12 students who still test positive on Day 5 are required to quarantine until “symptoms have improved AND [the] child may return to school if they are fever-free for the past 24 hours without the use of medicine OR have isolated for a full 10 days,” the DOE said.

Children in pre-K or younger who test positive for COVID-19 are required to quarantine for a full 10 days.

CLASSROOM CLOSURES

The DOE has set the threshold for closing a classroom at 10 COVID cases, after previously not releasing its threshold number for closures at the start of the school year. (During the 2020-2021 school year, entire schools closed down when there were four school-linked cases across different classrooms within a week.)

MASKING

Mayor Eric Adams has lifted the mask mandate for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. He has promised to eliminate the mask mandate for students in 3K and pre-K on April 4th if COVID rates remain low in the city.

“Over the next two weeks, we will continue to watch the numbers closely as we have throughout our pandemic response. And if we see the levels of risk rise, either before or after the mandate is lifted, we may be here having another conversation," said city Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan during a March 22 press conference. "However, right now, we feel comfortable saying that if the risk level holds, masks can become optional."

The Department of Health said the city’s levels of risk are measured according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definitions of COVID-19 Community Levels, which prioritizes hospitalizations and severe disease alongside cases. Based on this readout, New York City is currently at a low level of risk as of March 30, but Manhattan is approaching medium risk based on a recent uptick in cases.

“The levels track low, medium, high, and very high risk. They don’t trigger an automatic policy response, but they do help guide the public and provide thresholds we’re working to stay below,” said DOH spokesperson Patrick Gallahue in an email statement.

He did not answer questions about what specific threshold of risk could trigger the Adams administration to retain the mask mandate for the 3K and pre-K populations, or what it would take to reinstate the mask mandate for school communities.