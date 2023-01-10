Gov. Kathy Hochul made public safety a top priority as she set the agenda for the new year in her State of the State address on Tuesday – with rebuilding the state police and adjusting bail laws among her major proposals.

Hochul noted that murders and shootings were down in 2022 – both statewide and in New York City. But she also said other crimes, like rape, burglary and grand larceny are up – mostly in New York City.

"Public safety is my top priority," Hochul said. "I am committed to using every tool at my disposal to protect the people of this state, crack down on gun violence and violent crime, and invest in proven solutions that keep New Yorkers safe."

The proposals announced Tuesday include: