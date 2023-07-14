The long debated existence of Central Jersey could soon have the imprimatur of state government — but, it being New Jersey, that hardly suggests the fight is over.

On June 22, state lawmakers overwhelmingly voted in favor of a bill that would redraw the state tourism map and create a “Central Jersey” region. The bill now awaits Gov. Phil Murphy's signature.

Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset are among the counties that make up the new region. The bill also aims to include Central Jersey in all regional marketing activity through the “VisitNJ” website.

Lawmakers say they hope that promoting tourism to Central Jersey will lead to higher annual tax revenue from visitors.

Murphy voiced his support of Central Jersey’s existence during his first tenure as governor and his signature is the last step to making it a law.

In a state map tweeted in 2019, Murphy outlined how some counties like Ocean and Union are “central debatable” as they are near the southern and northern parts of the state, respectively.

But the signing of the bill may not permanently end the generational debate on how the Garden State has been, or should be, divided.

Of the General Assembly's 80 members, only one voted “no” on the bill: Republican Assemblymember Brian Bergen. He said that such a bill was a “colossal” waste of time.

“I never cared,” Bergen told Gothamist. “It’s just an irrelevant discussion that doesn’t really rate what we should be doing in our state government.”

Bergen, who actually represents Morris County, also said the New Jersey state government has proposed many other bills that have “fundamentally” bothered him, like recognizing “Kimchi day” and making cranberry juice the state juice — both of which he voted against. In fact, Bergen guessed that he’s been the only “no” vote on 18 different bills.

In New Brunswick, which many argue is the cultural heart of Central Jersey, New Jerseyans had differing opinions on how the state is mapped out.

Vernon Chatman, who has been living in New Jersey since 1981 and opposes the bill, said the distinction is clear.

“New Jersey is two states,” said Chatman. “The south is a lot more rural, lot more farming and stuff down there. For the north, it’s a lot more industrialized.”

Adriana Severino, a student at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, said that it’s finally time for official recognition.

“Central Jersey deserves its own, you know, shine,” she said.

The debate was notably highlighted on a 2018 segment of Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show,” which outlined the social media divide and the literal north-south divide between New Jerseyans.

Some Twitter users have spent the last few years arguing about the central region’s existence. In one user poll of almost 200 people, 53.4% believed that “of course” there is a central New Jersey. Almost 30% opted for the “Who cares?” option.

Eric Plent, another Twitter user, sang a different tune regarding the north, south and central argument.

“I’ve always found the debate regarding whether there was a central New Jersey or not to be amusing but pointless,” Plent said. “‘Officially recognizing’ it is a waste of time and resources.”

If it is signed, the bill will take effect 90 days following its enactment. Murphy’s office declined to comment on the pending legislation.