The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe five cases of monkeypox have been found in the U.S. — including a case in New York City — according to an announcement Monday.

The development follows the city health department and New York State health officials saying Friday that one of two suspected people in New York had tested positive for “Orthopoxvirus, the family of viruses to which monkeypox belongs.” They said the incident was being treated as a “presumptive positive,” meaning it needed follow-up testing by the CDC to confirm the case.

Outside of smallpox, which has been eradicated through vaccination, only monkeypox and cowpox are members of the Orthopoxvirus family that are thought to cause human disease. Cowpox has never been reported in the U.S. and doesn't spread person-to-person.

Monkeypox spreads through close contact with a person or animal who’s been infected, typically through respiratory droplets or other bodily fluids. Its symptoms are flu-like and include fever, headache and muscle soreness. But it is distinguished by swollen lymph nodes and rash-like blisters that appear after about a day of fever.

Health officials in Utah reported two of the five monkeypox cases on Monday. Another was announced last week in Massachusetts and followed a string of outbreaks in Europe. A World Health Organization, without citing evidence, blamed the European outbreaks on sex at two large raves in Spain and Belgium, according to the Associated Press. The WHO states that more than 90 cases have been reported worldwide since May 13th, most in Europe.