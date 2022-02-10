Goodridge provided testimony in support of a Reparations Commission in December. Her argument centered on the displacement of Black New Yorkers in the 1800s from Seneca Village, a neighborhood in upper Manhattan.

“And why were they displaced?” she said in an interview with Gothamist. “For the city of New York to build Central Park.”

That single act, she said, had a profound impact not only on those homeowners, but on their children and later descendants, by depriving them of inter-generational wealth.

Darrick Hamilton, director of the Institute for the Study of Race, Stratification and Political Economy at The New School, said that while the political viability for reparations remains unclear, “certainly there is greater plausibility and greater actions all across the United States than there was five years ago.”

Ultimately, while local efforts help build the argument, reparations need to be accomplished at the federal level, said Hamilton, named last year to New York City’s first Racial Justice Commission, speaking in his personal capacity.

Costs for reparations to the descendants of enslaved Americans vary widely, but economist William Darrity, the director of the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity at Duke University, put it at $10 trillion to $12 trillion in federal expenditures.

Only 1 in 5 Americans voiced support for reparations for the descendants of slavery, according to a 2020 poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos. Another poll, conducted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2021, found that two-thirds of Americans opposed reparations.

In 2019, then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea.”

Supporters of reparations argue that modern-day inequality bears the clear imprint of past injustices. The median household income of a white family in New York state was $122,200 in 2015. For a Black family, the figure was $69,100.

One of the biggest questions in New York is whether current political leadership actually has the appetite for reparations. Among the many recommendations made to Mayor Adams by a Citizens Commission known as New Yorkers for Social Justice, reparations was nowhere to be seen.

And Charles Barron, who sponsored the legislation for a Reparations Commission in the state Assembly, no longer serves in that body, having been re-elected to the City Council. It is uncertain who would champion any legislation at the state level.

Stephen Levin, who left the City Council at the end of 2021, co-sponsored the council resolution in support of a reparations commission.

“The biggest roadblock is that it gets used by opponents as a political wedge,” said Levin. “It doesn’t change that it’s the right thing to do.”