A carriage horse collapsed onto a Manhattan street on Wednesday evening, drawing a crowd of spectators and a team of police officers who hosed it off with water before getting it back on its feet.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. when a 14-year-old male horse named Ryder collapsed at 42nd Street and 9th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, officials said. Videos taken by eye-witnesses showed Ryder laying motionless on the street as officers sprayed him with a hose before he slowly stood back up on his feet and was carted away.

Sean Fedigan was on his dinner break in the area when he encountered the scene as officers were tending to the horse.

“I just thought it was unusual,” he told Gothamist on Wednesday. “I've seen these horses all over New York City, but usually in the heat, they don't let them out for that long period of time. And this horse seemed either young or smaller, so I don't know if it should have been pulling a buggy on a day like today.”

Fedigan captured the moment the horse finally got up on video.