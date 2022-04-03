On Saturday, April 23rd, 100 streets across the five boroughs will go car-free to celebrate Earth Day (which falls the day before). This will be the fifth annual Car-Free Earth Day, bringing back the tradition that was started by Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriquez, back in 2016 when he was the council member leading the council's transportation committee.

The inaugural Car-Free Earth Day closed streets in Manhattan only. Now, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, it's back and much bigger, and will serve as the kick-off to 2022's Open Streets program.

"Car-Free Earth Day is a growing tradition that allows New York City’s car-free streets to come alive. The last two years – of Open Streets, Open Restaurants, the surge in cycling and so much more -- have only made us appreciate even more how much better we must treat Mother Earth -- and a day without cars allows us to envision a more sustainable world for more than just one day," Rodriguez said in a statement.