On Saturday, April 23rd, 100 streets across the five boroughs will go car-free to celebrate Earth Day (which falls the day before). This will be the fifth annual Car-Free Earth Day, bringing back the tradition that was started by Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriquez, back in 2016 when he was the council member leading the council's transportation committee.
The inaugural Car-Free Earth Day closed streets in Manhattan only. Now, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, it's back and much bigger, and will serve as the kick-off to 2022's Open Streets program.
"Car-Free Earth Day is a growing tradition that allows New York City’s car-free streets to come alive. The last two years – of Open Streets, Open Restaurants, the surge in cycling and so much more -- have only made us appreciate even more how much better we must treat Mother Earth -- and a day without cars allows us to envision a more sustainable world for more than just one day," Rodriguez said in a statement.
Here are the Car-Free Earth Day details from the Department of Transportation:
Manhattan
Lower East Side**
Route: Avenue B (Open Street), East 6 Street to East 14 Street
Open Street Active Hours (8:00am – 8:00pm)
Programming Highlights (11:00am – 5:00pm):
- Activities with Loisaida, FABnyc East Village Community Coalition, The Bio Bus, Materials for the Arts, The Horticultural Society of New York, Brooklyn Black Cowboys, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, and DOT Safety Education
- Performances by Batala New York, Drag Queen Story Hour, Marching Cobras, and Teresa Fellion Dance
Midtown
Route: Broadway, East 17 Street to West 42 Street
Programming Highlights (11:00am – 5:00pm):
- Family-friendly fitness with Zing! and Future of NYC’s EV fleet display with the DCAS Office of Fleet Management in Broadway Boulevard Plaza at 40 Street and activities with the Times Square Alliance in Times Square Plaza at 42 Street
- Family-friendly games and activities at 25 - 27 Streets with the Flatiron BID, as well as a bike ride and trivia with The Brown Bike Girl, and workshops with NYC Department of City Planning, NYC Department of Environmental Protection, and DOT Safety Education
- Pop-up performances along the route with Fogo Azul
Washington Heights
Route: St. Nicholas Avenue, 181 Street to 190 Street
Programming Highlights (11:00am – 5:00pm):
- Performances by The Jazz Power Initiative and Dance Project of Washington Heights
- Sports and fitness activities with Adeusa, The Armory Foundation and Van Cortlandt Titans Youth Football, as well as a kids learn to ride class with Bike New York
- Activities and workshops with the Washington Heights BID, Centro Civico Cultural Domicano, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY), DOT Safety Education, Uptown Stories, and Word Up Community Bookstore
The Bronx
Mosholu Parkway*
Route: Southbound Mosholu Parkway, Van Cortlandt Avenue East to Bainbridge Avenue
Programming Highlights (11:00am – 5:00pm):
· Flatbed Follies performances by Bindlestiff Family Cirkus and King Charles Troupe unicycle basketball performances
· E-Scooter demonstrations and helmet giveaways with Bird, Lime and Veo
· Activities and workshops with DOT Pedestrian Unit, DOT Safety Education, Montefiore Medical Center, NYC Parks Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center and the Wildlife Conservation Society
South Bronx**
Location: Roberto Clemente Plaza and Willis Avenue Open Street at 148 Street
Programming Highlights (11:00am – 5:00pm):
- Family-friendly games, bike information and helmet giveaway with the Third Avenue BID
- Dance performances and workshops with Silver Shoes Dance Club and Mazarte Dance
- Activities and workshops with Citizens’ Climate Lobby, NYC Department of City Planning, NYC Department of Environmental Protection, and DOT Safety Education
Brooklyn
Bed Stuy**
Route: Tompkins Avenue, Gates Avenue to Halsey Street
Open Street Active Hours (11:00am – 7:00pm)
Programming Highlights (11:00am – 5:00pm):
· Street Lab’s Street Marker installation, featuring chalk and custom chalk tools to draw and create expansive murals, and BUILD, an interactive building station featuring Lego, Magna-Tiles, and more
- Activities and workshops with Citizens’ Climate Lobby, EDSA, Mechanical Gardens, NYC Department of City Planning, NYC Department of Environmental Protection, and the The Horticulture Society of New York
Queens
Jackson Heights**
Route: 34 Avenue, 69 Street to Junction Boulevard
Open Street Active Hours (7:00am – 8:00pm)
Programming Highlights (11:00am – 5:00pm):
- Performances by Green Tape Productions, Lotus Dance, Michael Rosman and Queensboro Dance
- Activities and workshops with Citizens’ Climate Lobby, NYC Department of City Planning, NYC Department of Environmental Protection, DOT Safety Education, and the Horticultural Society of New York
- Pop-up learning activities with the Street Lab
Staten Island
North Shore**
Route: Minthorne Street, Bay Street to Victory Boulevard
Programming Highlights (11:00am-5:00pm):
- Performances by Hungry March Band, Mambembeì NY and The Dal Segño Brass Band
- Activities and workshops with HONK NYC, Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, The Glam Gardener, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, DCAS Office of Fleet Management, NYC Department of City Planning, NYC Department of Environmental Protection and DOT Safety Education
- DJ Jen & Nutmeg of Maker Park Radio will DJ at Minthorne Street
*New CFED corridors
** Open Street/Plaza Locations, new to CFED