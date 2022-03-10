State policy seeking to right the wrongs of the past by prioritizing recreational weed licenses for those with past convictions is a step in the right direction, advocates said this week.

New York’s first cannabis dispensaries are slated to open by the end of the year, which is months ahead of the summer 2023 launch date cannabis officials had pointed to in the past, state officials confirmed Thursday. And under the new licensing regulations, people convicted of a cannabis offense before legalization in March 2021 would have a head start in the entrepreneurship process, as would the family members of those with such convictions. In an unprecedented attempt to address historic inequities, that cohort would be the only group eligible to apply for the first round of retail licenses in New York, officials said.

Ernesto Castillo is one applicant who might benefit from New York’s new regulations. Castillo, 36, grew up in Upper Manhattan and spent years building a marijuana delivery service with his partner, Joel Callado, that covered all five boroughs.

He said he spent three years behind bars for marijuana possession and faced stigma from friends and family. But he also said he wants to be recognized for his entrepreneurship and has been preparing to enter the legal industry for a long time.

“Once things got serious on the West Coast, I realized change was inevitable,” Castillo said. “I realized change was coming to the East Coast as well. It was just about connecting the dots.”

Castillo said he would like to open a dispensary in Washington Heights. But he added that he is interested in other aspects of the industry as well such as distribution. He said he hoped there would be more resources available to people who are working to transition to the legal industry from the so-called “legacy” market.

“These hundred licenses going to impacted people is a good step, it’s a great step,” Castillo said. “But it’s definitely not over.”

The policy to prioritize that group would likely garner between 100 and 200 licenses, according to Chris Alexander, executive director of the state’s Office of Cannabis Management. That would likely be just a fraction of the industry as the state has not set an upper limit for the number of overall licenses.

Colorado, for contrast, doled 1,500 adult-use business licenses just seven years into legalization, according to The Denver Post.

But prioritizing these 100 to 200 businesses would represent one of the first concrete steps that New York officials have taken to deliver on the promises of equity and inclusion that were made in the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, the law that legalized cannabis in March 2021. The law called for half of licenses going to so-called “social equity applicants,” a category that includes not only those who have been impacted by prohibition, but also distressed farmers, disabled veterans and women- and minority-owned businesses.

"New York State is making history, launching a first-of-its-kind approach to the cannabis industry that takes a major step forward in righting the wrongs of the past," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement on the measure known as the Seeding Opportunity Initiative.

Hochul passed a bill last month that aims to make it possible for New York hemp farmers to transition to marijuana cultivation in time to have product ready for these early dispensaries to sell.