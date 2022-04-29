Robert Zimmerman woke up Thursday on Long Island and headed north to Westchester for a breakfast meeting at the Port Chester Coach Diner.

It’s been a frequent trip in recent months for Zimmerman, a Great Neck Democrat running for Congress in a strangely shaped district stretching from the north shore of Long Island, through a small coastal strip of the Bronx and into the city’s northern suburbs.

Or, at least, he was running in that district. On Wednesday, everything changed.

The Court of Appeals threw out New York’s congressional and state Senate district lines, which were drawn by Democrats earlier this year and ruled to have violated a constitutional ban on drawing maps to benefit a particular party. Now, candidates and election officials in every corner of the state will have to deal with major uncertainty as a court-appointed “special master” draws new districts, with nobody quite sure what they will look like or even when the primary election will be held.

It could have major implications for candidates who had just gone through the laborious process of collecting petition signatures to get on the ballot in districts that now now longer exist, as well as for local governments who – based on the court’s ruling – may have to come up with funding to pay for two separate sets of primary elections.

For Zimmerman, that means he’s going to continue campaigning in Westchester – even if there’s a chance it may not be in his district in the end.

“The one thing we all can learn from this experience is we shouldn't waste our time trying to predict anything,” Zimmerman said in an interview Thursday. “So I'm still going to keep active in the existing district as it was designed, and I assume a good part of it will remain. I'll leave the rest of it to the special master and the political pundits.”

Wednesday’s court ruling threw the state’s political calendar into disarray, with Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and three of her colleagues warning New York’s state Senate and congressional primaries will likely have to be pushed back to August to accommodate the drawing of a new set of maps.

The map-drawing task will fall to Jonathan Cervas, a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon University. He was selected by state Acting Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister. In an order late Thursday, McAllister gave Cervas until May 16th to draw preliminary maps and May 20th to finalize them.

DiFiore’s majority ruling made clear the courts are on board with a “bifurcated” primary, meaning the governor, lieutenant governor, state Assembly and local primaries would be held as scheduled June 28th, with the congressional and Senate races held later.

The Legislature could decide to set an August primary schedule in compliance with the ruling, or they could let McAllister set the calendar himself. On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said it was too soon to say whether she would back a single primary or a split one.

“There's time to look at all the options, find out what's best for the voters,” she told reporters in Yonkers. “And then I'll be really looking forward to sharing that with the media.”