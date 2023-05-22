“Check out the very red sun rising over New York City. This is due to all of the wildfire smoke traveling above us from wildfires in Canada,” the National Weather Service posted to their Twitter account.

New Yorkers took to Twitter on Monday to share snaps of the fiery orb – including the National Weather service.

If you ventured outside early enough this morning, you likely noticed a startling red sun rising over New York City.

Users responded with views of the sun from locations across New York and New Jersey. Responses ranged from delight to wonder, with one user describing the occurrence as “really disturbing.”

The Canadian province of Alberta – located in western Canada and sharing a border with British Columbia – saw 84 fires burning on Sunday alone, according to the Associated Press and Alberta fire officials. Tens of thousands of Canadians have had to evacuate from their homes.

In New York, the surprisingly red sun came paired with a blanket of smoky skies, different from the haze New Yorkers are used to, particularly in the city.

That, too, is thanks to the Canada wildfires, according to broadcast meteorologist Garett Argianas.

“There are a number of wildfires burning across western Canada, specifically in the province in Alberta, and smoke is lifting up into the air and the jet stream is blowing it right across the United States into the Northeast,” Argianas said.

The National Weather Service has not issued any weather alerts associated with the wildfires for our area.