"Ask Governor Murphy" starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22. Listen live here on WNYC.org or on the radio at 93.9 FM.

Rutgers strike

The teaching staff at Rutgers University is on strike, shutting down classes for some 67,000 students at the New Brunswick, Newark and Camden campuses.

The unions on strike represent 9,000 educators, and while it’s not yet clear exactly how many of those teachers have walked off the job, many in-person and online classes are suspended, as well as grading, office hours and pre-planned events by participating union members.

Murphy’s office previously told Gothamist it’s not a party to the contract negotiations and that the governor’s Office of Employee Relations hadn’t found any legal authority for Murphy to intervene. But the governor called a meeting at his Trenton office for both sides on Monday, and those talks are expected to continue this week.

The teachers are seeking increased pay and better job security for those at their lowest ranks, including graduate students who earn $30,000 per academic year, and part-time lecturers who have to reapply for their jobs every semester, regardless of how long they’ve taught on campus.

We’ll ask Murphy: What’s his plan for getting the largest university in this region back to the classroom?

Policing

The New Jersey attorney general has taken control of the Paterson Police Department following the shooting death of a man who was having emotional problems and had locked himself in the bathroom. Advocates around the state are calling for police reforms and more spending on civilian-led crisis response. They also want to see civilian review boards that have more power.

We’ll ask Murphy: Do you support the state takeover of policing in Paterson?

The abortion pill

Two federal judges from opposite sides of the political spectrum released conflicting orders around access to the abortion drug mifepristone. A Texas judge ordered the FDA on Friday to rescind its approval of mifepristone. A few hours later, a Washington State judge ordered the FDA to make the drug available.

The Washington ruling only applies to 17 states and Washington, D.C., where attorneys general filed a lawsuit seeking to keep mifepristone available. Those didn't include New Jersey and New York.

Murphy is a pro-choice governor who has backed several measures to protect abortion access in New Jersey. We’ll ask him: What effect does that ruling have on New Jersey women in the short term, and what is he doing to protect access to the abortion pill in the long term?

Those are just some of the topics on our minds, but we want to hear from you. Ask your question online with this Google form, tweet at us by using #AskGovMurphy, or call 844-745-TALK (844-745-8255) to join us on the air.

This post has been updated to correct the date of the next episode of "Ask Governor Murphy."