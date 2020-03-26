Within 72 hours over the weekend, Michael Bednark flipped his entire business located in Brooklyn's Navy Yard, from one that builds large custom installations for companies like Google and Heineken to one that mass produces a single item: Face shields for frontline medical workers.

“They need hundreds of thousands of face masks, what can we do?” Bednark said, in a recent interview with WNYC/Gothamist on his factory floor, using personal protective gear and proper social distancing.

New York City put out a clarion call to local manufacturers and reached out to leadership at the Brooklyn Navy Yard last week. On Friday, Bednark started work-shopping ideas; they had a prototype by Saturday night. He met with the city’s Health Department the next morning, followed by edits to the design throughout the day. And by 9 p.m. Sunday, the city had ordered 120,000 face shields.

“Basically all it is is a piece of clear plastic, a piece of foam, and a piece of elastic,” he said. “Three pieces you can assemble and cut it in under four minutes.”

The shields are used over masks to protect healthcare workers' eyes and face. Now after rapidly sourcing the raw materials—foam from a company in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and elastic from all over the city and country—production is up and running.