Residents of the landmarked Tribeca Clock Tower Building are wealthy enough to own multi-million dollar condos, but for a while at least, they’ll be taking out their own trash.

Fifteen building workers who act as porters, concierges and maintenance workers at 108 Leonard Street began a strike Tuesday morning, alleging the building’s property manager is refusing to bargain with their union.

The building owners voluntarily recognized the workers’ union in the spring of 2021, when they sought representation from 32BJ SEIU. Negotiations have since come to a grinding halt, according to a union spokesperson and records from the National Labor Relations Board.

The historic condominium building was home to the Monaco-born billionaire Gildo Pallanca Pastor and cosmetic guru Cassandra Grey. Units run from between $3.5 million to $24.4 million.

Workers at the building say they earn $21.50 an hour. They are pushing to be brought in line with roughly 30,000 workers across New York City represented by 32BJ, where the salary minimum is $28 an hour. Workers are also seeking better health care coverage among other benefits.

“We need the raise that would come with the union,” said Baris Guler, 31, one of the striking workers. “We need quality healthcare. We have a right to a contract.”

Employees who picketed in front of the building in recent weeks, aiming to talk to residents about the stalled negotiations, later got performance write ups, workers said.

Representatives of the property manager El Alad Group, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Last week, attorneys for 32BJ filed unfair labor charges with the National Labor Relations Board, arguing the management company wasn’t bargaining in good faith, and had retaliated against workers for union activity, according to a document provided by the union.

“We think this building can become a great place to work, we love the residents, and we know we deserve the dignity, recognition, wages and benefits that we are demanding,” said Alec Colon, 26, another of the workers on strike. “The cost of living is just too high, and rent keeps skyrocketing.”