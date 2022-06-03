Next to Bradley sat Newark Police Officer Yvie Johnson, who said even though she had a similar upbringing as Bradley did, once she became a police officer, “the public doesn’t see you the same.”

“They see you as a badge and a gun,” Johnson said. “They see you as blue.”

“A pig,” Bradley said.

“A pig,” Johnson affirmed. “We come into this to make a change, and then we start to be targeted.”

In Newark, the relationship between police and community members is deeply damaged. Since 2016, Newark Police have been watched over by a federal monitor after an investigation found police officers used excessive force, stole property, and disproportionately stopped and arrested Black people. Trauma To Trust training isn’t mandated by the federal monitor, but the city wants all officers to go through it. More than 300 have so far, about a third of the department--as a “vehicle for building trust with the community,” according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.

The program seeks to help officers and those they police communicate about the various forms of violence they’ve both experienced. In an era of viral videos of police killings and political discord over “defund the police” chants, cities across the country are experimenting with such mediated reconciliation conversations.