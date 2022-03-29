The $431-million-project also boasts a year-round 3,000-square-foot butterfly vivarium, more than double the size of the old temporary tent exhibit that opened every year. The study of live butterflies and insects is important to the museum, according to Futter, because these bugs are bellwethers for the planet’s health.

“You get a sense of why it's holistic, and how it will share all of the work of the museum,” Futter said. “But [also] the museum's role in presenting science in society and showing the interconnectedness of life.”

The center is named after philanthropist Richard Gilder, a fifth-generation New Yorker who co-founded the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and ran a brokerage firm. He was also the co-founder of the Central Park Community Fund, which eventually became the Central Park Conservancy. He gave the museum $140 million over his lifetime including the initial donation for the new building.

Currently, the City of New York has allocated funding of over $90 million to the AMNH, and another $17 million came from the state, specifically for the new center. This project also came at the cost of seven large, old trees and a quarter-acre New York City park land, formerly part of Teddy Roosevelt Park.

The Gilder Center is the 23rd building in the museum complex which occupies four city blocks. It is located on Columbus Avenue between 78th and 80th streets. Builders say the design allows for circular movement around the entire complex, preventing the long hallways and dead ends found at the older sections of the museum.