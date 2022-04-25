Thomas wants state government funding to address root causes of violence -- like housing, harm reduction programs for drug users, and mental health resources -- “not just the solutions that make us feel safer, but solutions that actually make us safe.”

The additional money for the state police will pay for a second class of troopers in the coming fiscal year -- normally, just one class is convened annually. At a press conference with Democratic legislators, Murphy said that this will increase the number of troopers from 3,020 to more than 3,100, in order “to meet the demands […] necessitated by our COVID response and the increased need for law enforcement stemming from the pandemic.”

“One of my most sacred responsibilities as governor is insuring the safety and security of the residents of our state,” Murphy said. “This means the funding required for a diverse, well-trained and properly funded law enforcement that is fully acceptable of meeting the challenges we face today.”

The $9 million comes from two funding streams: $5 million from the upcoming fiscal year’s state budget and $4 million from the $6.2 billion that the state received through the federal COVID-relief American Rescue Plan.

In his announcement, Murphy spent several minutes listing the various duties of the state police. He referenced troopers’ roles in policing 16% of state municipalities that don’t have their own departments and partnering with other agencies on anti-gun operations. He also cited their role in disaster response, combating the opioid epidemic, regulating firearms, and the procurement of personal protective equipment to safeguard against COVID.

Murphy said the state police is nationally respected, and other governors praise them when he travels out of state.