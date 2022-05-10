New York City Councilmember Lincoln Restler released a new climate action roadmap for Brooklyn’s 33rd district on Tuesday, the first of its kind for an individual city district.

The plan is designed to prepare the neighborhoods he represents for their specific crises and concerns related to the climate emergency.

Its goals are to reduce local building and vehicular emissions, expand green space and infrastructure, build storm surge protection, and reach zero waste. The effort, which was drafted to serve as a non-binding guide, would also introduce new bike lanes and increase local renewable energy sources such as rooftop solar.

District 33 encompasses about 5 square miles stretching from Greenpoint to Boerum Hill — most of which sits on waterfront or low-lying areas at risk of flash floods and storm surge. Residents say they’ve been waiting 10 years – since Superstorm Sandy – for city officials to develop climate resiliency and emergency responses.

When the hurricane struck in 2012, toxic waters from the canal overflowed and flooded the basements of the Gowanus Houses, a NYCHA public housing campus with 24 buildings. Elevators shut down, and some residents were cut off from electricity and water for nearly three weeks.

Tracey Pinkard, 53, a lifelong resident of the NYCHA public housing complex, said their community of 2,500 leaseholders isn’t any more prepared now than when superstorm Sandy hit a decade ago.

“We understood how it felt to be abandoned. There was no plan in place,” said Pinkard, who is the resident’s association vice president for Gowanus Houses. “You're in a space of survival mode and move forward and do the best you can without thinking that the government needs to do something about it.”

Restler’s 14-page plan is comprehensive for this district of more than 170,000 inhabitants. Addressing climate impacts locally prioritizes key issues such as replacing sea walls with a natural shore that can aid in drainage, akin to the one currently in the district’s Brooklyn Bridge Park.

District 33 also contains pockets of heavily industrialized areas, such as the Newtown Creek wastewater treatment plant in Greenpoint, the largest in New York City. Nearly a decade ago, the city’s Department of Environmental Protection proposed adding organic waste to the sludge the plant creates — and then redirect the resulting methane emissions to heat homes. The district’s plan will push to revive this as a solution to create power from existing waste.

Many of Restler’s goals and priorities are shared by other districts such as composting, increasing park space, full electrification and increasing community solar with storage.