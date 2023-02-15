Police said the driver who fatally hit one pedestrian and injured seven others with a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn on Monday was suffering a mental health crisis during the violent incident while off of his medication.

Weng Sor, 62, of Las Vegas, Nev., was taken into custody Monday afternoon after hitting eight pedestrians while erratically driving the rented truck through several Brooklyn neighborhoods’ streets, sidewalks and bike lanes, speeding through red lights, police said. A 44-year-old man who sustained injuries to his head after being thrown off his bicycle later died at the hospital, cops said. Seven others ranging in ages from 30 to 66 were injured, including one police officer.

According to Chief of Detectives James Essig, Sor said he saw an invisible object come towards his car on Monday morning.

“And at that point, he says, ‘I've had enough,’ and he goes on his rampage,” Essig said.

The suspect’s family confirmed that he was off of his medication at the time, according to police.

“Based on interviews with his family members, and confirmed when interrogated by members of the New York City detective bureau, we believe Mr. Sor was suffering from a mental health crisis,” Essig said. “At this time, there is no nexus to terrorism.”

Sor was charged with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder, Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced on Monday.