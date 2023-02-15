The suspect in Monday's fatal U-Haul truck driving spree was arraigned in court on Wednesday afternoon and is being held without bail.

Weng Sor, 62, was charged on Tuesday with murder and attempted murder in connection to the attack. Sor is accused of erratically driving a rented truck through Sunset Park, Bay Ridge, Red Hook and Dyker Heights for 48 minutes, hitting several pedestrians, people on bikes and one cop.

By the time the NYPD was able to box the truck in, eight people were struck. One victim, a 44-year-old man, died from his injuries, according to police.

His attorney, Andrew Friedman, has requested a psychiatric evaluation. At a press conference announcing the charges, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said that after interrogating Sor and interviewing his family, police believed he was suffering a mental health crisis at the time of the violent incident.

On Tuesday, the NYPD released body camera footage from Monday's incident, which showed an officer hurrying to escort elementary school students away from the scene.

Sor is next scheduled to appear in court on March 16. Friedman could not immediately be reached for comment.