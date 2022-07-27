Joseph noted one limitation of using rock dust was transportation of the heavy material, especially for individual gardeners who can’t pay $58 to ship a 40-pound bag of dust.

But he hopes that eventually the rock dust can be distributed cheaply by government organizations. “Transporting it is what makes it economically inefficient. But if it can be done on a large scale by a large organization, then why not?” Joseph said.

Joseph said he was inspired after seeing the effects from using rock dust in his own garden in Bedford-Stuyvesant. He started by “experimenting like crazy” in his backyard with an old, spindly rosebush that belonged to one of his wife’s family members.

”We kept it as a memento … and then I put the rock dust and this stuff started growing new limbs,” Joseph said. “It bloomed like crazy.”

Joseph’s experiment in East New York will measure the carbon capture and crop yield among three different types of garden beds: one using compost mixed with 3% rock dust, another using 30% rock dust, and control beds with no rock dust at all. Houlton’s lab at Cornell received grant funding from SGI, a rock mining company based in Maryland, which included support for Joseph’s garden experiment.

SGI, which mines basalt, sent a statement praising Joseph’s experiment as an example of “beneficial upcycling of our mined materials.”

“SGI is supporting this trial with funding and the supply of rock dust from our operations. After we realized the potential for our materials to capture CO2 and improve the nutrient density of soil, we partnered with researchers at Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences to further investigate and quantify these impacts,” the company said. Questions about the amount of funding were not answered.

Aside from his experiment, Joseph has also recently offered the rock dust to others at the community garden where gardeners like Earl “Al” Miller have grown crops for years.