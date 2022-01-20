New York State’s plan to convert a 14-mile stretch of an underused freight rail line in Brooklyn and Queens into a new transportation line is moving to the next phase of development.

On Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a feasibility study for the Interborough Express has been completed, and that the MTA has deemed the project is indeed feasible.

The review finds the line—whether it’s a light rail, subway, or bus rapid transit—could serve between 74,000-88,000 people a day; connect to 17 subway stops (2, 3, 5, 7, A, B, C, D, E, F, J, L, M, N, Q, R, Z) plus the Long Island Rail Road; and run end-to-end from Bay Ridge to Jackson Heights in 40 minutes.