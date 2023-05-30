More than 1,000 Brooklyn nurses have voted in favor of going on strike if they are unable to reach an agreement on a new contract, the New York State Nurses Association said on Tuesday.

Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital are getting ready to strike starting June 12. They delivered a strike notice to the hospital’s administrators almost two weeks ahead of time on Monday evening, with the intention of giving them time to plan care for patients.

The contract for nurses at New York Presbyterian-Brooklyn Methodist Hospital ended on April 30 after months of bargaining. Last week, 99.6% of nurses voted to authorize a strike.

NYSNA said little progress was made at the last two bargaining sessions, which took place on May 26 and Memorial Day.

Nurses say safe staffing levels are the main sticking point in negotiations. They say the hospital has proposed cutting staff levels rather than increasing, which endangers patient care quality.

“We don’t want to go on strike, but we will if NYP gives us no other option. Nurses refuse to accept staffing cuts or compromise the care for our Brooklyn community in any way,” said nurse and NYSNA member leader Sharonda Green-Carter in a statement. “We hope that NYP comes back to the table in good faith to deliver a contract with safe staffing that respects nurses and our patients.”

A hospital spokesperson says they're hopeful to reach a fair and reasonable contract and avoid a strike, but preparations have been made to ensure patient care nonetheless.

"We’re hopeful that union leadership shares our dedication to reaching a fair and reasonable contract agreement, and we will continue to bargain in good faith," a hospital spokesperson said. "While a strike notice does not necessarily mean a strike will occur, we must always prioritize our patients and their care. We have made the necessary preparations to ensure that they will continue to receive the same high-quality care, without interruption."

In January, NYSNA nurses at New York-Presbyterian hospital in Manhattan reached a three-year contract agreement that increased staffing and salaries.

This story has been updated with comment from New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.