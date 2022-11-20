Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving rejoined the team on Sunday after he was suspended for eight games following an antisemitic Twitter post.

Irving is currently listed as “available” to play, according to Nets spokesperson Aaron Harris.

“Kyrie took ownership of his journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community,” the Nets said in a statement. “We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way.”

The Nets play the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. Sunday at Barclays Center. But it remains unclear if the seven-time NBA all-star will take the court.

The reinstatement follows Irving’s first at-length interview since his Nov. 3 suspension. Irving during an interview on Saturday with sports outlet SNY said he wanted to “apologize deeply" for his now-deleted Oct. 27 Twitter post linking to the 2018 antisemitic film “Hebrew to Negroes: Wake Up Black America."

“I’m not antisemitic,” he said. “I never have been. I don’t have hate in my heart for the Jewish people or anyone that identifies as a Jew. I’m not anti-Jewish or any of that.”

He said he had reflected on his actions and beliefs in the weeks since his suspension, in “sometimes painful” conversations with Black, white, and Jewish individuals, adding that he now is aware of the “the power of my voice, the influence that I have.”

As public outrage grew in the days following his Twitter post, Irving repeatedly declined to publicly apologize for posting the video and directly comment on whether or not he has antisemitic beliefs. He posted an apology to Instagram the day he was suspended by the Nets.