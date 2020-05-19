She gets counseling through Union Community Health Center in the Bronx. It’s a place that offers a range of services — primary care, urgent care, pediatrics — and is now doing many of its appointments by phone, including therapy.

The Bronx was already at a steep disadvantage before the pandemic. It consistently ranks at the bottom of all New York counties for income and health outcomes. The virus is exacerbating feelings of uncertainty, and Union Community Health has seen an increase in patients seeking mental health services, said Mildred Casiano, director of behavioral health. She said therapists are speaking with 14 to 17 patients a day, on average.

“It’s an indicator of the amount of patients that are experiencing anxiety and depression,” Casiano said.

Many patients, like Delgado, had a diagnosis of anxiety or depression before the virus outbreak, but symptoms have intensified, said Casiano. Other patients are experiencing these symptoms for the first time.

Casiano said people speak of their loss of income, managing kids, or guilt over bringing the virus home to vulnerable family members. She said patients report an inability to sleep, constant crying, and grief.

“This is becoming a daily norm for us where we’re just saturated with stories of deaths,” Casiano said.

The staff at Union Community Health Center knew that the Bronx was going to be hard hit by the pandemic. The center serves a high-poverty population. It has 274 employees spread over six locations and a mobile unit, serving all of the Bronx, with approximately 40,000 patients on its roster. Many of them have chronic health issues, such as diabetes or asthma. Many are essential workers. And much of the center’s role has been making sure these thousands of patients are weathering the public health crisis, whether they contract COVID or not.

“Because we had so many chronically ill patients, we did do a very organized, structured outreach to all 40,000 of our patients,” said Douglas York, chief executive officer for the health center.

Those calls included informing patients on the latest about the virus and how to stay safe; that many health appointments were still being conducted over the phone, and some urgent ones in-person; that parents should still bring in their healthy children for immunizations. The health center has served as a filter for local hospitals, coaching patients on whether they should go to the emergency room.

In its outreach, providers also tried to glean the situation at home and how patients and their families were faring. They found that at least 50 percent of patients were experiencing food insecurity, York said.

“The worry about food and how are you going to eat — that’s a huge burden for our patients,” said Dr. Vanessa Salcedo, a pediatrician at Union who leads wellness initiatives in the community, and is managing the health center’s COVID response.

The health center’s always worked to connect people with social services; now that effort’s in overdrive — whether it’s helping patients find food pantries or get housing assistance. Staff are then following up to make sure people actually got what they needed. Salcedo gave the example of a call to a patient early in the crisis who had received a recent round of chemotherapy. The patient had a box of food delivered, but was unable to actually eat anything from it. So, Casiano, the behavioral health director, brought the patient food herself.

This kind of follow-up has required a new layer of coordination that the center has been doing out of necessity, said Salcedo, and because it was unclear who would fill that gap if the providers at Union did not.

“Our whole executive team is working, really, around the clock to develop these systems,” Salcedo said.