Anita Long has lived in the South Bronx for nearly 30 years and is deeply involved in her community. She's a member of Bronx Community Board 4 and a housing activist with a local tenant advocacy group known as CASA. After her retirement from Verizon last year, she was planning to buy an apartment in the borough this spring.

But after contracting Legionnaires’ disease in May and spending about three weeks in the hospital, she said she is now considering moving out of the city.

“I'm afraid,” Long, 65, told Gothamist, adding she still experiences shortness of breath. “I feel like I'm a hostage right here in my own apartment. Afraid to go out. Afraid to do the things that I've normally been doing.”

Long is one of three Bronx residents suing the Doe Fund, the nonprofit owner of a relatively new building on Jerome Avenue that’s been linked to a recent outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease — in which 28 New Yorkers were hospitalized and two died.

Long and another plaintiff who said he got sick in the outbreak filed a suit against the Doe Fund in the Bronx Supreme Court last week. The complaint alleged that the housing nonprofit was negligent in its building maintenance, causing physical, emotional, and economic losses. Another alleged victim filed a similar lawsuit against the Doe Fund in June.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which can grow and spread in buildings’ cooling towers, hot water tanks and other parts of their water systems. Those who are over 50, smoke, or have chronic lung disease or diabetes are among those most at risk, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The most recent data brief on the disease from the New York City Health Department covers 2007 through 2017. During those years, the incidence of Legionnaires’ nearly doubled, from 2.3 cases per 100,000 residents in 2007 to 4.3 per 100,000 in 2017. The Bronx had the highest age-adjusted case rate among the five boroughs during most of those years. This data set also showed that Black New Yorkers and neighborhoods with higher poverty levels were disproportionately impacted by the disease.