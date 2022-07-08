A group of frustrated Bronx tenants is taking their landlord and building management company to housing court seeking repairs for nearly 500 violations racked up over the course of several years.

The Legal Aid Society filed the lawsuit in May on behalf of 41 tenants living in 1349 Stratford Ave., a 72-unit rent-stabilized building owned by Patbru Realty Co. LLC, the defendants in the case.

The lawsuit, first filed in May, paints a picture of grim living conditions where tenants lack access to basic utilities, with no relief from Patbru Realty Co. LLC or the building’s management company, Concord Management. Those claims are backed by the city Housing Preservation and Development agency, which has nearly 500 active complaints stretching back to 2016..

In addition to not having cooking gas since January of this year, the tenants allege they’ve endured regular hot water outages, lead paint violations, persistent leaks, and mold and vermin infestations, according to the lawsuit. Those claims are backed by the HPD website, which shows there to be 466 housing violations, including 145 Class C violations, considered the most egregious.

Winifred Coulton, 75, has lived in the building for over 40 years, and has watched her apartment and the building deteriorate during that time. Desperate, Coulton reached out to local state Sen. Luis Sepulveda, who reached out to Legal Aid Society to take the case.

“When I moved in here, the building was like 60 or 55 years old,” she told Gothamist. “And from that time on, no maintenance, no interior, no new cabinets, no new, nothing.”