A 14-year-old was shot and killed not far from his home in the Bronx, and two suspects were on the loose as of Thursday morning, police officials said.

The shooting took place just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, outside an apartment building on Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights.

Two suspects dressed in black opened fire at the teen and a friend who was with him, police officials said. The 14-year-old was struck in the torso, while his friend was unharmed in the attack.

The boy was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital and later pronounced dead. His identity had not been released as of Thursday morning while police notified his family.

A police spokesperson said the boy had no criminal history and was intentionally targeted by the attackers.

The number of people shot so far this year is down 15 percent from last year, with 1,461 victims of gun violence across the city. The Bronx’s 46th precinct where the shooting occurred hasn’t fared as well: 40 people have been shot and 14 people have been killed so far this year, according to NYPD data.

The streets are less safe for kids and teens, with the number of young people wounded on New York City streets nearly tripling in recent years. Through September, 119 children under the age of 18 were shot, more than any year going back at least six years, according to data provided by the NYPD. In 2017, the first year of data the NYPD provided, 41 children were wounded.

Through July, seven of those shootings were fatal, according to the most recent data available from the NYPD, though several other children have been killed since; a 15-year-old was shot while riding the subway in Far Rockaway and another killed on a playground in Downtown Brooklyn park after a fistfight.

Teens have also been implicated in a larger number of shootings in recent years, behind nearly 100 shootings this year, according to the NYPD.