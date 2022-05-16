An 11-year-old girl who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in the Bronx on Monday is recovering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Westchester Avenue and Fox Street in Foxhurst, the NYPD said. Two men on a moped drove by chasing a third man on foot and opened fire, according to a preliminary investigation by the police.

One round struck the 11-year-old, who was standing nearby, in the abdomen, the NYPD said. She was taken to a nearby hospital and remains in critical condition, officials said.

Police were still searching for the suspects on the scooter on Monday evening.