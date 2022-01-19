When Governor Kathy Hochul revived a nearly 30-year old transit idea to use freight tracks running from southern Brooklyn through Queens for a new passenger rail line, she did not include the Bronx, which had been part of a proposal originally laid out by the Regional Plan Association.

Now, some Bronx residents are pushing back, saying they would also like a quick connection to the other boroughs.

A direct route to Queens, other than the bus, would be a boost to the economy, according to Maria Torres, president of The Point — a Bronx-based community development corporation.

“It's a little unfortunate that that was taken out,” she said. “There's economic opportunities. There's jobs.”

The Inter-Borough Express route is still in the environmental review phase, but during her State of the State address, Hochul outlined a 14-mile rail route that begins in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and terminates in Astoria, Queens. The line would go through neighborhoods including Sunset Park, Borough Park, Kensington, Midwood, Flatbush, Flatlands, New Lots, Brownsville, East New York, Bushwick, Ridgewood, Middle Village, Maspeth, Elmhurst and Jackson Heights.