The man convicted of murdering FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo six years ago was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday. Jose Gonzalez, from the Bronx's Fordham neighborhood, was found guilty last month of stealing Arroyo’s ambulance and running her over multiple times on March 16, 2017. The case had been delayed multiple times due to issues related to Gonzalez’s fitness to stand trial. “It closes a long and difficult chapter for the victim’s family and her FDNY colleagues, who have waited for justice for six years,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said in a statement. “Despite the sentencing, Yadi will forever be missed by her loved ones, and the pain will always be there.”

Standing outside the courthouse after the sentencing on Wednesday, Arroyo’s family and supporters celebrated the sentence, chanting “Yadi, Yadi, Yadi,” — their nickname for the beloved EMT. Ali Acevedo-Hernandez, Arroyo’s aunt, said the family could finally move on from the case and begin to celebrate her life. "As of today we're gonna pick up the pieces of our broken hearts, and we're gonna start celebrating her life, her memory, her legacy,” Acevedo-Hernandez said. “We're going to remember Yadi for the person that she was, not how she died.” According to the Bronx DA's office, Gonzalez was riding the back of Arroyo's ambulance when she got out and spoke to him briefly. Gonzalez then jumped into the driver's seat, and put the vehicle in reverse, hitting Arroyo. He then drove forward, pinning her under the ambulance, and dragging her across the intersection. Gonzalez crashed the vehicle into a snowbank and tried to run away, but was tackled by an on-duty MTA Police Officer. Arroyo was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Attempts to reach Gonzalez’s attorney were unsuccessful.