Castro Ortez said she and Frestan relied on video chats to make their long-distance marriage work. Frestan called her on the train and the bus, when he was waiting for his colleagues to show up to the job site and then during his breaks.

“We practically lived on video calls,” Castro Ortez recalled.

When Frestan got sick, they were video-chatting too. On March 23rd, just as COVID-19 cases were starting to spike in the city, Frestan showed up for work at the George Washington Bridge with a dry cough. His supervisor sent him home.

Castro Ortez said she had heard about the virus spreading around the city, and she worried about his travels on public transit. She suggested he go see a doctor, but Frestan shrugged it off. He was in good health except for his asthma. He had health insurance, but rarely used it.

“‘No,’ he told me, ‘I don’t think so,’” Castro Ortez recalled, and he added, “‘I don’t want to go out to expose others.’”

So Castro Ortez tried to care for him by cell-phone video from three thousand miles away. Frestan’s fever was rising. She encouraged him to drink tea, bathe, take naps and eat whatever he could. But he looked pale and he was sweating, and he had uncontrollable coughing fits. One morning while they were on a video call, she watched him get up to go to the bathroom, then collapse on the floor.

“I said love, what just happened? And he said, ‘I just passed out.’” she said. “It took him about 15 minutes to get up. He just waved at me to say he was ok.”

She told him to lie down and rest. Another day went by, and Frestan told her he felt better, but Castro Ortez wanted him to stay hydrated and eat something. So he tried to eat an apple.

“It took him an hour to eat it because his throat hurt,” she said.

His friend Nuñez said he talked to Frestan during this period, and Frestan never mentioned that he was sick.

“If I would have known, I would have taken him to the doctor, to the hospital myself,” he said.

Castro Ortez wanted to call some of his friends to come check on him, but he kept reassuring her he’d be fine. By then it was Friday night, three days after Frestan went home from work.

“I told him, ‘Goodnight my love. Rest, so you feel better in the morning,’ without knowing what was going to happen,” she said. “And we slept.”

They left the video call running that night, but at some point the call went out. As soon as Castro-Ortez woke up, she tried calling. But Frestan didn’t answer. She said she called every half hour throughout the morning.

“I couldn’t be calm,” she said. “I got anxious, I was crying. He wasn’t answering.”

At noon, she got in touch with Frestan’s oldest son from an earlier relationship, to see if he could go check on him. He knocked but couldn’t get in, and police had to break down the door.

“They found him in his bed, already gone,” she said. “The day they gave the news, I thought that it was a joke, that it was a lie.”

When reality set in, all she wanted to do was be there, travel to New York City right away. But she couldn’t. With the virus spreading around the globe, travel wasn’t an option.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t want to be there,” she said. “Not to see him, how they found him, to not know what was going on, not to have news of him —it’s been days of anxiety, powerlessness, and pain.”

Castro Ortez is a religious Catholic. She’s used to mourning loved ones with two days of prayer beside the body, and burial on the third day. The family wanted to bring his body back to Nicaragua, but they were told they couldn’t for fear of spreading the virus.

The New York State Funeral Directors Association confirmed that many countries won’t accept human remains without a letter verifying that the person is not infectious, and those letters are hard to come by. Some airlines have stopped shipping human remains altogether.

Nearly a month later, Castro Ortez is still waiting for his ashes to arrive back home.