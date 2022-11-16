An elderly Bronx man was killed by a motorist as he raked leaves outside his home last week, police said Tuesday.

Simone Canepa, 91, was tending to his yard work around 5:30 p.m. on Friday when he was struck by a 59-year-old woman in a 2006 Hyundai Elantra near the intersection of Rhinelander and Radcliff Avenues in Morris Park, according the police.

Canepa was taken to Jacobi Hospital with head trauma, and succumbed to his injuries a day later.

The driver remained at the scene and police said the fatal crash remains under investigation.

The city Department of Transportation reports at least 217 people have been killed by motorists across the five boroughs so far this year, including 94 pedestrians. That's down from 232 traffic deaths — and 105 pedestrians killed — at this point last year, but the city this year has still seen a higher rate of traffic deaths than any year from 2015 to 2020, data shows.