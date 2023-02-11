There’s no Bronx in the IBX. A decadeslong dream of a one-seat train ride between the Bronx and Queens is nowhere in sight as the MTA moves forward with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed Interborough Express line. The MTA last month released a feasibility study for light-rail trains to travel on freight tracks between Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and Jackson Heights, Queens. The significant step in the project omits the Bronx. The IBX is a truncated version of a more ambitious plan touted by transit advocates since the 1990s that would extend the route over the Hell Gate Bridge and into the Bronx.

"Overview map of the existing freight rail corridor, subway connections, and the primary study area. Note that while most of the IBX corridor runs along the Bay Ridge Branch, a portion includes the Fremont Secondary." MTA

MTA officials now say there won’t be enough space on the Hell Gate, which is used by Amtrak, once the agency launches Penn Access service in 2027 to bring Metro-North trains into Penn Station. Neither the IBX nor Penn Access will link the three boroughs of Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx. Bronx locals feel left out. "We felt it was just another snub to the Bronx, as usual, when it comes to major transformation projects,” said Ed Garcia Conde, a Bronx advocate who runs the website Welcome2theBronx. He called the planned Metro-North service to Penn Station “far from adequate.”

The IBX would add light-rail service along these freight tracks. JAKE DOBKIN / GOTHAMIST