A fire that engulfed a Bronx home on Tuesday morning has killed one person and injured nine others, fire department officials said.

The fire erupted from a two-story home in Fordham Heights shortly after 9 a.m., according to the FDNY. The flames spread to two adjoining buildings before the fire was taken under control about an hour later, officials said.

Most of those suffering injuries were civilians. Four firefighters were also injured, but the department said none of the injuries were life-threatening.