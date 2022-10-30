Three children and one adult died after a fire ripped through a three-story building in the Bronx Sunday morning, officials said.

Firefighters were called to a blaze on Quimby Avenue near Castle Hill Avenue at around six a.m.

"We immediately went to work removing some of the victims, and a second alarm was quickly transmitted," said FDNY Assistant Chief Kevin Brennan.

Officials said two children were pronounced dead at the scene. An adult and another child were later pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center. None of the victims' identities had been released by Sunday afternoon.