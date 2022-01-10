Survivors of the Bronx building fire on Sunday, New York City’s deadliest fire in decades, are still tallying the full devastation of the tragic event that claimed more than a dozen lives and injured scores of others. Here are some ways to help residents and their families who live in the 120-unit building in the Tremont section of the borough.

The Red Cross is directing people to the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, which is raising money for emergency relief supplies and providing other support. Go here to donate.