Survivors of the Bronx building fire on Sunday, New York City’s deadliest fire in decades, are still tallying the full devastation of the tragic event that claimed more than a dozen lives and injured scores of others. Here are some ways to help residents and their families who live in the 120-unit building in the Tremont section of the borough.
The Red Cross is directing people to the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, which is raising money for emergency relief supplies and providing other support. Go here to donate.
The Bronx Democratic Party is collecting donations and relief supplies. Priority items include new clothes, coats, underwear, socks, bottled water, unused sheets, bedding and pillow, diapers and baby items, hygiene items & toiletries, packaged food items. They can be dropped off at various locations through Friday, January 14th. Contact info@bronxdems.org for more information.
A GoFundMe campaign to raise money to benefit Gambian Youth Organization has so far more than doubled its goal to raise $200,000.
The local organization is also collecting donations in person—you can bring food and clothing to drop off at 214 East 181st Street in the Bronx.
Attorney General Tish James warned to be cautious in donating money.
“In moments of tragedy, New Yorkers are quick to offer support, donations, and strength to those in need, but too often, individuals take advantage of that kindness,” James said in a statement. "We must be vigilant and ensure that victims receive each and every donation that is intended for them. My heart is with the Bronx today as we mourn, pray, and heal as one community.”
She recommended donating only to groups one is familiar with, determining how the donation will be used, being wary of newly formed charities, exercising caution if solicited by email or text, and not donating cash.
The AG's office lists financial reports for existing charities on its site here.