The Bronx District Attorney is among a group of prosecutors asking two credit card companies to no longer process online purchases of so-called “ghost guns” – untraceable firearms that can be assembled at home – as a way of reducing gun violence.

In a letter to Visa and Mastercard earlier this week, Bronx D.A. Darcel Clark – who co-chairs Prosecutors Against Gun Violence, an advocacy group – referred to ghost guns as “one of the most serious gun safety problems facing this country.”

Ghost guns are firearms with no serial number and made up of component parts. They are usually purchased online and can be assembled in just under 30 minutes

“The untraceable nature of ghost guns makes it challenging for law enforcement to solve the crimes they are used in and bring criminals to justice,” Clark wrote in the letter sent this week.

The letter comes as the use of ghost guns continues to increase across the city. It also comes as gun violence remains a major concern for law enforcement.