A 9-year-old boy died after falling out of a Bronx apartment building window on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Miguel Ramos fell from the fourth floor of a building in Mount Hope in the Bronx shortly after 4 p.m. Police found the child unresponsive and rushed him to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A close relative told ABC 7 that Ramos was autistic and nonverbal. His adoptive mom cared for other foster children as well, according to ABC 7.

Police said he climbed on top of an air conditioner that was in the window before falling.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.