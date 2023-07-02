A 5-year-old girl is alert and talking after she was struck by a stray bullet near her home in the Bronx, according to her grandmother.

Elizabeth Miles said little Zamayia Miles is “doing better” since a car ride with her parents in their Olinville neighborhood turned into terrifying chaos Friday night, landing her in the hospital with a bullet lodged in her back.

Zamayia was shot Friday around 7 p.m. when gunfire from another car went through her father’s gold Nissan on East 213th Street and White Plains Road, just steps away from a candlelit memorial for 26-year-old Justin Rodriguez, who was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday at the corner of East 213th Street and Holland Avenue, police said. Zamayia’s family was not attending the memorial at the time.

Miles had a bad feeling when she got an alert about the shooting from the Citizen App.

“When I saw it on Citizen App, I started screaming ‘Zamayia! Zamayia!’ I just had the feeling it was my grandbaby,” the worried grandmother recalled.

She tried to call the girl’s mother, Shanise Miles, but couldn’t get through. By the time she heard back, Zamayia was already being rushed to the hospital.

“They need to take all the guns off the street…. This is ridiculous. Too many children are getting hurt or killed, and adults with these guns. It’s just going crazy out here now,” Miles said.