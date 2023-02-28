A broken rail in Midtown roiled subway service on Tuesday amid the morning commuter rush, according to the MTA.

“E and M trains are severely disrupted while we replace a broken rail near 5 Av/53 St,” read an update on the MTA’s website shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A long stretch of the M line connecting Manhattan's Lower East Side to central Queens was not in service shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to an MTA alert.

No passengers were transported between Delancey Street-Essex Street and Forest Hills-71st Avenue.

The E line also saw disruptions to its southbound service Tuesday morning, with some trains running on the F line from Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue to West Fourth Street-Washington Square.

“The last stop on M trains from Middle Village-Metropolitan Av will be Delancey St-Essex St or Chambers St on the J line,” according to an MTA update. “For service to/from missed stops, transfer to a northbound train.”

The transit authority warned of longer wait times along the southbound F line, which would be sharing the track with rerouted trains. In a tweet, it urged travelers to "consider taking N/R/W/7 trains” for service between Queens and Manhattan.

The MTA said service had been restored just before noon, but added that commuters should expect residual delays.