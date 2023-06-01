Separately, the state of New Jersey has paid approximately $25.9 million in Bridgegate-related legal costs so far, according to public record requests and information provided by the state attorney general's office.

Baroni appears to be the only Bridgegate defendant who had to pay his own legal fees.

Bill Baroni, former deputy executive director of the Port Authority, sued his former employer two years ago seeking payment for his legal fees. He’s looking to amend the complaint, and his attorneys sent a letter to the federal court on Wednesday pointing out that his codefendant, Bridget Anne Kelly, got her own legal costs paid for by the state of New Jersey .

One of the defendants in the case stemming from the “Bridgegate” scandal is reupping his bid to get $4 million in legal fees paid for by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The Port Authority also appears to have paid legal fees for other employees involved in the scandal, including David Wildstein and David Samson, the former chairman.

Baroni, Wildstein and Samson were working for the Port Authority in September 2013 when the Port Authority Police Department, at Wildstein’s request, blocked several lanes to the George Washington Bridge for four days, causing a massive traffic jam. Wildstein would later testify that the traffic jam was meant to punish the Fort Lee's Democratic mayor for not endorsing Republican Gov. Chris Christie for re-election.

He also testified that Christie knew about the scheme, but no charges were ever filed against the former governor, who has denied involvement.

Christie is expected to announce his second presidential campaign next week, nearly a decade after the most notorious scandal of his governorship.

Baroni and Kelly were tried and convicted of fraud in federal court, but the U.S. Supreme Court overturned those convictions in 2020.

“Not every corrupt act by state or local officials is a federal crime," Justice Elena Kagan wrote in the unanimous decision. "Because the scheme here did not aim to obtain money or property, Baroni and Kelly could not have violated the federal-program fraud or wire fraud laws.”

Wildstein, the third defendant, pleaded guilty and testified against Baroni and Kelly, but prosecutors agreed to vacate his conviction in 2020 after the ruling about Baroni and Kelly.

The state of New Jersey agreed in 2022 to pay $7.2 million for Kelly’s legal bills, because state law requires any government employee to be provided a defense if they are charged with work-related offenses and not convicted.

“Mr. Baroni’s legal team achieved the same defense result for him for a lower total cost, at only $4 million,” his lawyer, Michael A. Levy, wrote in a letter to the court. “We believe New Jersey’s agreement to pay Ms. Kelly’s legal fees here supports Mr. Baroni’s position that a public official who is wrongly prosecuted for non-criminal conduct is entitled to reimbursement of legal fees.”

The Port Authority appears to have paid Wildstein’s legal fees. According to 2015 public records request made by then-state Sen. Loretta Weinberg that covered the period from the lane closures through July of that year, the Port Authority paid $30,527 to Wildstein’s lawyer. During that period, the Port Authority paid a total of $567,489 in legal fees. The invoices are redacted so the names of those receiving the legal services are not known. Weinberg requested outside legal fees related to Samson, Wildstein and Philip Kwon, an attorney for the Port Authority during Bridgegate.

Wildstein and his attorney, Alan Zegas, haven’t yet returned messages left on Thursday seeking confirmation that the payments were for Wildstein’s legal fees.

Samson, former chairman of the Port Authority, was investigated for his involvement in Bridgegate but would later only be charged with and convicted of bribery related to a shakedown of United Airlines and a special route to his vacation home in South Carolina.