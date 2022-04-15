New York state’s now ex-lieutenant governor Brian Benjamin held the state’s second highest office for just over seven months until resigning following a five-count indictment for corruption on Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty in the case.

Still, his resignation makes him the latest to join the ignominious ranks of New York state elected officials who left office under the cloud of scandal.

Prosecutors allege Benjamin abused his position as an elected official as part of a bribery scheme where he funneled a state grant to a real estate developer’s nonprofit in exchange for bundling straw donors to his New York City Comptroller campaign account.

“Public corruption erodes people’s faith in government,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said when announcing the charges against Benjamin on Tuesday. Williams also noted he was not the first U.S. attorney, nor would he be the last, to announce corruption charges against a sitting elected official.

Over the past decade, more than a dozen state officials have either resigned or been removed from office in connection to claims of misconduct. The continued pattern of corruption has led good government leaders to repeatedly criticize the state for not tightening up its ethics and campaign finance oversight.

“This particular case, Brian Benjamin, was ultimately brought down by the New York City Campaign Finance Board,” said John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, a government watchdog group.

On the one hand, Kaehny said, that’s a sign that the system is working and that independent anti-corruption enforcement can make a difference. On the other hand, he said it’s a reminder from his group’s perspective that the state failed once again to create a new ethics commission with teeth in the latest budget.

Despite an early pledge from Gov. Kathy Hochul to make ethics reform a top priority, the version that made it into the final budget agreement replaces the oft-maligned Joint Commission on Public Ethics, or JCOPE, with another: the Independent Commission on Ethics and Lobbying that will still be comprised of appointees picked by state lawmakers. Deans from the state’s top law schools will be responsible for vetting the nominees.

“Powerful interest groups do not want change,” Kaehny said. “They would rather have the rogues they know than a different system.”

Here are the officials who have left office facing official misconduct charges since 2012: