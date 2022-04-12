New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned from office Tuesday evening, just hours after he was arrested on a bribery indictment.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Benjamin’s resignation just after 5 p.m. It took effect immediately, she said.

“While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor,” Hochul said in a statement. “New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them."

Earlier Tuesday, Benjamin pleaded not guilty to five felony charges in Manhattan federal court. He is accused of directing a $50,000 state grant to a Harlem non-profit controlled by a real-estate developer who in turn made tens of thousands of dollars in donations to Benjamin’s political campaigns.

Hochul herself put Benjamin, a Democrat and former state senator, in his position as lieutenant governor. It marked one of her first major decisions after taking office in August.

In the end, his tenure lasted less than eight months.

Benjamin did not speak to reporters upon leaving the Manhattan courthouse earlier Tuesday.

Asked about Benjamin during an interview on Fox5, Mayor Eric Adams --a former state senator-- said, “I think right now it is up to the governor and lieutenant governor. He made a decision and I think he should look forward to handling the legal matter in front of him.”