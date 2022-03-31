A Steuben County judge has struck down the recently redrawn congressional and legislative maps for New York, ordering the state Legislature to "submit bipartisanly supported maps" by April 11th.

In an 18-page ruling, Acting State Supreme Court Judge Patrick F. McAllister said the maps, drawn every 10 years after the latest U.S. Census count, were unconstitutionally and politically drawn by the Democrat-controlled state Legislature.

McAllister said the maps are "void and not usable."

The state Legislature started drawing the maps in January after the state-sanctioned Independent Redistricting Commission that was created following a change in the state constitution in 2014 failed to agree upon a set of bipartisan maps. The hope among good government groups for the creation of the IRC was to take politics out of the map-making process and avoid partisan gerrymandering.

If new maps are not submitted by April 11th, the court will hire its own people to draw them at the state's expense to create its own redistricted maps, McAllister wrote.

Brigid Bergin contributed reporting. This is a breaking story. Check back for more updates.