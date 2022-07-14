A woman who allegedly attacked four Asian women in Manhattan with pepper spray and shouted racist remarks has been indicted on hate crime charges, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office announced.

Madeline Barker, 47, of Meritt Island, Florida, attacked the group on Hudson St. between 13th and 14th St. in the Meatpacking District on June 11, according to the DA's office. She has been charged with eight counts of assault in the third degree as a hate crime and four counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree — a misdemeanor hate crime.

According to the complaint, Barker allegedly asked, “Why don’t you just go back to your country.” The victims then felt a burning sensation on their faces.

“People of all backgrounds deserve to feel safe,” Bragg said in a statement.

It's unclear if Barker had retained an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Bragg indicted another man on Wednesday for yelling anti-Asian slurs at two Korean women. Derrick Johnson, 40, was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree as a hate crime and two counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree.