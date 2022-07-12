Temperatures are expected to push into the low nineties Tuesday and Wednesday, and officials are urging New Yorkers to conserve energy to help stave off potential electrical outages.

Con Edison crews are bracing for outages due to overheating, though scattered severe thunderstorms with potentially damaging winds on Tuesday afternoon could wreak additional havoc on the system.

Tuesday’s afternoon thunderstorms won’t bring any immediate respite from the heat, though it’s expected to cool off slightly by Thursday, dipping back into the mid-eighties.