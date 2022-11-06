There were no reported injuries and the threat was still under investigation, police said.

The NYPD was alerted to what they described as a bomb threat at 10:32 a.m. Sunday at the 1573 Madison Ave. polling site, also known as the Jackie Robinson Educational Complex in East Harlem. The school building was subsequently cleared out before authorities provided the all-clear at 12:41 p.m., cops said.

A bomb threat forced the temporary evacuation at an early voting site in Manhattan, officials said Sunday.

Vincent Ignizio, deputy executive director with the city Board of Elections, said voting will continue as scheduled on Sunday until polls close at 5 p.m. Sunday is the final day for early voting in New York City ahead of Tuesday's general election, when polls reopen at 6 a.m.

Speaking to Gothamist on Sunday, Ignizio said voters should not be alarmed heading to the polls.

“Our sites are extremely safe," he said. "They run really efficiently. We’ve had a really good early voting season and we encourage people to come out and vote.”

The initial report of the threat came from an assistant principal at the school, the NYPD said.

Clayton Guse and Brigid Bergin contributed reporting.