Police have confirmed that two bodies pulled recently from the water are those of two boys who had gone missing earlier in the week.

Police told reporters on Tuesday that they were searching for two boys — Garrett Warren, 13, and Alfa Barrie, 11 — who were reported missing. Police confirmed both boys had been identified after their bodies were recovered from rivers in separate searches.

Police said the NYPD’s Harbor Unit was called out on a report of a body found near Madison Avenue Bridge, which spans the Harlem River, on Thursday. Emergency responders pronounced the person dead on the scene and later identified him as Warren.

The Harbor Unit responded to a separate call to 102 Street and Riverside Drive on Saturday with a similar report of a body in the Hudson River. Police identified the person as Barrie and also pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s office has not determined a cause of death for either boy.

Police said at a press conference that Warren and Barrie were reported missing by their families at separate times. Still, authorities believed that they were together because the two were friends.

Barrie was reported missing last week, while the search for Warren started Monday afternoon.

The boys had not been seen in person for several days before they were reported missing, according to the NYPD.

Both boys were last seen on video walking together near 145th Street and Lenox Avenue – about seven blocks away from where their bodies were later recovered – late last week.

Police said the investigation into the deaths of both boys remains open.